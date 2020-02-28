Liam Watts facing lengthy absence with freak finger injury

Liam Watts is facing a spell on the sidelines after rupturing tendons in his finger.

The Tigers prop went off in the first-half of the club’s victory over Hull Kingston Rovers, a win that took them to the top of Super League.

But he is set to miss several weeks of action, including upcoming games against St Helens and Warrington, after suffering a similar injury to the one that kept him out for six weeks last season, albeit on a different finger.

“He’s ruptured the tendons in his finger,” Daryl Powell confirmed.

“His finger just kept dislocating. It’s a similar injury to the one that he did in his other hand which kept him out five or six weeks, so it’s not a great injury.

“We’ll find out where he’s out but he’s a little bit down, it’s not great for a player to get an injury he knows is going to keep him out for a bit, but we’ll see what the surgeon has to say.”

On the performance, Powell said: “We didn’t start that great, our kick chase was loose, the kicking game a little bit loose, which gave them a sniff of the game.

“We didn’t really have any control. But we started to bust them up around the ruck, we created opportunities but didn’t really have much field position.

“It’s pretty similar to last week. We came out and had an awesome set at the start of the second-half, they have a guy sin-binned and have an ascendency on the game, it just took us ages really.”