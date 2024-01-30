Liam Watts makes admission on Castleford Tigers future and what relegation would have meant for the town and Super League club

LIAM WATTS is the first to admit that 2024 could be his last in Super League.

The veteran is now 33-years-old after signing a new one-year deal with Castleford Tigers with the option of a further year at the end of last season.

However, with Watts enduring a difficult number of years in the top flight following ten bans in two seasons, there was some uncertainty whether or not the forward would carry on into next season.

That being said, even if Watts did retire, he’s unsure about what lies ahead for him.

“The problem I’ve got is I don’t know what I want to do. I could do anything but I’m not solely focused on one thing that I want to do,” Watts told League Express.

“I’ve had a few different ventures outside of rugby and sort of succeeded with them so I know I could do something else and succeed in that too within whatever is going off in the world.

“I don’t think I’m interested in coaching. I’ve played the game and enjoyed it but I don’t know if coaching is something I would like to do.

“Some players love coaching and getting involved with amateur clubs. My two young lads play and I’m involved there but I only help out where I can. I can’t see coaching anyone else other than my own kids.

“I’m not too sure what lies beyond these next 12 months. I’ve got this year where I can start looking but there’s plenty of help out there can point me in the right direction if needed.”

Though Watts concedes 2024 could be his last in Super League, it won’t be his last in the sport.

“It might be my last year in Super League so I will probably looking at playing part-time somewhere. I will definitely be playing next year whether full-time or part-time depending on how well this year goes.

“If this year goes well and I’m playing well and enjoying myself then I’ve got another year that would take me into 2025 with Castleford.

“If for whatever reason I’m not doing stuff I’m wanting to do or my body is allowing me to do then I will have a little sit down and see where best is to move forward.

“It’s been going good, I’ve been training hard. I’ve had a bit of a different mindset going into pre-season, thinking it could possibly be my last.”

With Castleford genuinely at risk of getting relegated from Super League last season, Watts explains why it would have been catastrophic for the club and the town.

“Relegation would have been massive. Cas, as a town, on gameday, everyone is out for that occasion. It’s huge for the town.

“Going around the town last year, we bumped into fans and it was never ‘well done this week’ it was ‘what’s going on?’ and that was everywhere, whether it was in a shop or even the Xscape. It was constant.

“I don’t want another year of that so hopefully we can get a few wins on the board and get a few fans off our backs. The positivity is building within the group.”

