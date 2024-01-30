Ex-England and Great Britain boss Wayne Bennett makes surprising application for new job

FORMER Great Britain boss Wayne Bennett has made the surprising application to become New Zealand head coach once more.

Bennett, who is currently in charge of new NRL franchise, The Dolphins, led the Kiwis to just two wins from six games back in 2007, but New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) Chief Executive Greg Peters has confirmed that the veteran boss will be short-listed for a formal interview when the board meets later this month, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 74-year-old is currently out of contract from 2025 and beyond, with Dolphins assistant Kristian Woolf set to take over the reins at the Brisbane club next season.

“I’ve expressed interest in the (New Zealand) job, yes,” Bennett told News Corp.

“I’ve spoken to the NZRL and I’m waiting for them to come back to me.

“This doesn’t mean I’ve got the job, there will be other applicants, but the point is I have expressed interest, the NZRL know that and they have a process going on, so I’m sure they will get back to me at some stage.

“I am waiting to see where it goes. I have been in contact with a guy to make it known I’m keen on the Kiwi job and let’s see what happens.

“I love a challenge.”

Bennett’s time as England and Great Britain boss spanned five years, with the 74-year-old securing a winning percentage of 67% between 2016 and 2020.

