Liam Watts set for Castleford return

Liam Watts has been named in Castleford’s squad to face St Helens.

The prop missed last week’s defeat to St Helens with a finger injury but has been cleared to return against the Super League champions. He replaces Oliver Holmes, who is suffering with an ankle injury.

St Helens have also made just one change, with Aaron Smith returning from suspension to replace Josh Simm.

Tigers: Rankin, Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Foster, Blair, Smith, Clare, O’Neill, Hepi, Hodgson.

Saints: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Smith, Costello, Welsby, Dodd.