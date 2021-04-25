Lions to stay at Heywood Road

Swinton Lions have agreed a deal with rugby union club Sale to remain at Heywood Road until at least 2023.

The Lions have played at the 3,380-capacity home of the English National League 1 rugby union side since 2016.

Swinton sold their famous Station Road ground for property development in 1992, and played at football grounds Gigg Lane in Bury and Moor Lane in Salford as well as Sedgley Park RUFC, Salford’s former Willows home and Leigh Sports Village before moving in at Heywood Road.

Lions chief executive Steve Wild said: “Swinton wish to thank everyone at Sale for their continued support and co-operation.

“Sale have become friends as well as stadium landlords, and over the next three years I’m sure we will develop the relationship even further in the pursuit of success for both of our historic organisations.

“We have recently worked together closely on Covid and behind-closed-doors protocols and have spoken about the potential for future joint initiatives, and this spirit of co-operation will undoubtedly continue once crowds are allowed back in the ground.

“The facilities at Sale are absolutely superb, and are greatly appreciated by our players, staff and fans.

“Also, in being so close to the motorway and tram networks, it’s a tremendously well-situated venue for all Greater Manchester Rugby League and union followers.”

Sale president James Hourihan said: “Very much like ourselves, Swinton are a team with a proud history.

“Between our two great clubs we’ve been playing rugby for 330 years. This makes our relationship unique, not just in the world of rugby, but in sport as a whole.

“We cannot wait for the stadium to be open and to be able to welcome the Lions’ faithful back through the gates, to support the team they love, playing the greatest sport in the world – rugby. Whether league or union, we are united in our passion.”

