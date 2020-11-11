LMS pens Saints deal

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has extended his St Helens contract into an eleventh season.

The London-native has signed a new one-year deal with the club to stay with the champions until 2021.

McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 34, is currently celebrating his testimonial year with the club, making 292 appearances in the red vee.

I have had some fantastic memories here in St Helens and none more so than winning a second Grand Final ring last year and I want to continue that success this year.

“I want to thank everyone at the club including Head Coach Kristian Woolf and the fans for all their love and I’m looking forward to the business end of the season,” he said.

Woolf added: “I am delighted Louie has signed on with us for another year.

“We all know what a character he is both in the dressing room and on the field, but what I like about him is he is one of the hardest workers at the club. He knows when to focus and channel his energy in the right way.

“He has been an important player for this club over the past 10 years and his passion is clear to see. I am confident he will continue to help drive us forward in the months ahead.”