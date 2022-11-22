Local businessman posts exciting message about potential takeover of Super League’s Salford Red Devils

A local businessman has posted an exciting message about the potential takeover of Super League side Salford Red Devils.
The man, Sebastian Gerrard, is currently in talks with taking over the Super League club as well as the AJ Bell Stadium in a bid to allow Salford to have a forever home.
Gerrard tweeted: “Hello! Working hard with the council to make this happen. Very excited at a chance to keep the Red Devil’s in their true home & unlock their potential. Let’s make history together & remind everyone who the best club on the planet is!”
Hello! Working hard with the council to make this happen. Very excited at a chance to keep the Red Devil’s in their true home & unlock their potential. Let’s make history together & remind everyone who the best club on the planet is! #TogetherStronger 👹👹👹
— Sebastian Gerrard (@sebgerrard) November 18, 2022