Local businessman posts exciting message about potential takeover of Super League’s Salford Red Devils

A local businessman has posted an exciting message about the potential takeover of Super League side Salford Red Devils.

The man, Sebastian Gerrard, is currently in talks with taking over the Super League club as well as the AJ Bell Stadium in a bid to allow Salford to have a forever home.

Gerrard, the managing director of family-owned building firm Gerrard’s of Swinton, wants to purchase the Red Devils’ home of ten years and secure their future at the venue beyond 2023, when their current deal to play there expires.

Salford looked set to leave when rugby union club Sale Sharks, co-tenants at the ground, and football club Salford City proposed last year to purchase the AJ Bell from the local council.

However, that takeover has yet to happen with Gerrard’s potential deal also in its infancy.

Gerrard tweeted: “Hello! Working hard with the council to make this happen. Very excited at a chance to keep the Red Devil’s in their true home & unlock their potential. Let’s make history together & remind everyone who the best club on the planet is!”

Gerrard first met with the club at the beginning of the year and discussed his plans with the board of directors back in late May.

“It’s no secret that Salford Red Devils operate without a benefactor in Super League and with that a much leaner financial situation,” Paul King, the Red Devils’ managing director previously said.

“Further investment would unlock potential as an elite sports organisation in the Salford and Greater Manchester region.

“I welcome these talks, especially as Salford Red Devils is a community club, when business owners like Sebastian are local.

“Personally, I wish Sebastian every success with the proposal as it is further evidence that rugby league is a valued asset to this region.”