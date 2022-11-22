Hull FC’s pursuit of Bradford Bulls star comes to an end after being linked with Super League move

HULL FC’s pursuit of a Bradford Bulls star has come to an end after he was linked with a move to Super League.

That man is Jamaica international AJ Wallace who had been heavily linked with a move to Castleford Tigers a number of months ago only to see that deal collapse.

Following that failed move, Wallace was then said to have attracted the interest of Hull FC, but League Express can reveal that the two clubs couldn’t agree on a fee with the Jamaican star still having a year left on his contract at Bradford.

With the Bulls holding out for a five-figure sum, the Black and Whites have ended their pursuit with Wallace now firmly focused on having a successful year at Odsal.

Though a move for 2023 hasn’t been forthcoming, Wallace has told League Express that a potential move to Super League in 2024 is still a possibility though to which club remains to be seen.

After emerging through the Leeds Rhinos academy, Wallace was told by then head coach Richard Agar that there would be limited opportunities for the 19-year-old in the first-team set-up.

That left the second-rower looking for new opportunities elsewhere, with Bradford showing an interest.

Since then, Wallace has impressed greatly earning huge raps from previous Bulls boss John Kear and being given a call-up to the Jamaica national side for the recently-finished World Cup.