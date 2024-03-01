London Broncos announce major deal with UK beer suppliers

LONDON BRONCOS have announced that drinks industry giants, BrewDog, will feature as the club’s front of shirt sponsor.

During a hugely exciting period for London Broncos, the news today of the partnership is a significant one and will look to increase the profile of the club whilst engaging a new support base, specifically in the south of England.

With 72 bars across the UK and 22 of those in London, BrewDog is a household name and the deal represents a significant opportunity for both parties.

Speaking on the announcement London Broncos Head of Commercial, Mark Kemp said: “It’s great to be able to announce BrewDog as our title partner for our campaign in Super League, they are certainly a brand that has shaken up the beer market and we have some exciting activation plans to look forward to as Broncos make their mark in the Super League.”

Ben Lockwood, On Trade Marketing Manager for BrewDog, added: “We’re really excited to be working with London Broncos as they take on the big names of Super League this season. Our mission has always been to make people as passionate about great beer as we are, and we can’t wait to start engaging with the Broncos community on a match day”.

