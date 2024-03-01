Newcastle Thunder forced into venue change for opening round of League One season

NEWCASTLE THUNDER chairman Keith Christie has explained the decision to move the club’s home game against Hunslet to the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday 17 March.

The fixture had originally been scheduled to be played at Kingston Park, but due to “unforeseen circumstances”, it has now been reversed.

Christie said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control and the unavailability of suitable venues in the region that meet the RFL’s facility standards, we have had to reverse the fixture.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Neil Hampshire (Hunslet’s chairman) and the South Leeds Stadium Management team for their understanding and dedicated efforts in helping us coordinate this change.

“Additionally, our appreciation goes to the Kingston Park staff for accommodating the revised dates.

“Playing at Kingston Park is pivotal to our growth and enhances the overall experience for our fans, who hold a special affinity for the facilities, widely regarded as the best in the region for any rugby spectator.”

The fixture against Hunslet at home is now rescheduled for Saturday, July 13th, with a 3pm kick-off.

