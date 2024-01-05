London Broncos set to make more signings as Mike Eccles reveals a number of deals have fallen through

LONDON BRONCOS are in a unique position in terms of recruiting ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Not many people predicted the capital club would make it into the top flight during the 2023 Championship campaign, especially as the Broncos were way outside the play-offs early on in the year.

However, under Mike Eccles the London side rallied to reach and then win the play-offs against the odds.

Being promoted so late, however, has meant the Broncos have found it tough to recruit new signings with Sadiq Adebiyi (Keighley Cougars), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), James Meadows (Batley Bulldogs), Hakim Miloudi (Limoux), Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) and Robbie Storey (Keighley Cougars) coming through the doors so far.

“It’s tough and it’s not easy – I’m not sure anybody has been promoted as late as us. And, in terms of time, I think we’ve probably had less than anyone has ever had,” Eccles told the club’s YouTube channel.

“We’ve spoken to so many players, and a few deals have fallen through. We’ve missed out on a few deals as well for one reason or another, but it’s got to be right.

“You can’t beg people to come to London – it doesn’t work. They’ve got to want to come for the right reasons, and that’s really important to me.

“I’ve just got to stay patient – more patient than I’d have wanted – but I’ve got to stay strong and patient to bring the right players into the club to maximise our potential.”

Eccles has, however, hinted that there will be more signings before the start of the 2024 season.

“The squad will evolve. We’re still heavily involved in talking with agents and trying to get players in and it feels a little bit like copy and paste from last year to be honest,” he said.

“We’ll have to build into the season again. We can’t do it like we did last year in the Championship and we understand that, but there will be more signings before the season starts.”

