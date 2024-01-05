Hull KR halfback Jordan Abdull’s shock move to Super League rivals confirmed

HULL KR halfback Jordan Abdull has made a shock move to Catalans Dragons on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old looked to have been behind Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May in the pecking order at Rovers and now Catalans have swooped for the playmaker.

Abdull said: “First of all, thank you to all the staff from the club for making this possible, in Rugby League you never know what is around the corner and this is no different.

“I’m excited to be part of this club and experience a new culture and a fresh start for myself. I can’t wait to meet the boys now and rip in and set myself up for a good season with the Dragons!”

Born in Hull, Abdull made his professional debut for Hull FC in 2014 when he was 18 before linking up with Doncaster and Featherstone Rovers in 2016 on loan.

The English playmaker then joined London Broncos in 2018, where he enjoyed his most successful season, scoring 10 tries in 28 Super League appearances.

After that season in London, he signed for Hull KR in 2020. He quickly became a key player of the Robins. With 55 games and 13 tries in four seasons, he helped his team to reach the Super League play-offs twice.

Abdull was rewarded with an England call up in late 2021 against France.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: “The addition of Jordan significantly improves both our depth and options for 2024. He is one of the most naturally gifted players in the competition who I believe will flourish both on and off the field in Perpignan.”

