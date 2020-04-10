“Long time no speak” – Andy Farrell’s Good Friday message to Wigan fans

Wigan Warriors icon Andy Farrell has sent a Good Friday message to supporters.

Farrell, who spent 14 seasons with the Warriors during a legendary career, sent his wishes to supporters missing the annual Good Friday Derby with bitter rivals, St Helens.

“Long time no speak,” said Farrell, who is rarely seen withing rugby league circles now given his role as Ireland’s rugby union head coach, on Wigan’s Twitter.

“I hope everyone is well and I hope we’re all looking out for one another and got each other’s back, just like all Wiganers always do.

“In trying times, that’s when the true character of a Wiganer comes out. Where we are unbelievably supportive of others, our neighbours and loving to our families.

“Over this Easter period I know we’ll have been looking forward to a feast of rugby, and this will be a different time for us, instead of going to St Helens on Good Friday we’ll be staying in eating fish, but that’s the right thing to do.

“Let’s make sure we do the right thing by each other, stay strong and stay happy. Let’s make sure we get through this together.”