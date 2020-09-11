Luke Gale’s drop-goal breaks Huddersfield hearts

Luke Gale’s drop-goal broke Huddersfield hearts.

Leeds were nil-10 down at half-time but showed determination in the second half to come home with two competition points.

It seems to be déjà vu as last month, Leeds mounted an incredible twenty-point comeback in the final 15 minutes against Huddersfield in a game which concluded with a match-winning drop-goal.

Due to a Leeds player’s family member showing Covid-19 symptoms, seven players were unavailable for selection. Therefore, Brett Ferres, Adam Cuthbertson and Alex Sutcliffe were drafted into the squad.

Similarly, Huddersfield had a number of changes. Aidan Sezer, Darnell McIntosh, Ashton Golding and Michael Lawrence all returned to the starting 13, and Chris McQueen made his debut.

Matty English opened the scoring after just three minutes as he took a short pass from Adam O’Brien.

After four successive penalties, Huddersfield were a man down as Matty English saw yellow. Moments later, Adam O’Brien was heavily applauded as he was stretchered off the field.

Huddersfield’s Oliver Russell capitalised with two penalty goals to put his side 0-10 ahead at the break.

Brad Dwyer’s re-claimed his own ricocheted kick and found Konrad Hurrell in support, while Richie Myler’s faultless cut-out ball to Tom Briscoe out-wide levelled the scores.

Luke Gale’s second drop-goal attempt was successful from 20m out and proved to be the difference.

Rhinos: Myler, Handley, L. Sutcliffe, Newman, T. Briscoe, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Cuthbertson, Thompson, A. Sutcliffe, Oledzki; Subs: Dwyer, Hurrell, Ferres, Donaldson

Giants: Golding, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Jake Wardle, McIntosh, Russell, Sezer, English, O’Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Joe Wardle, McQueen; Subs: Holmes, Hewitt, Wilson, Gavet