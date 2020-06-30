Luke Thompson being considered for NRL debut

Luke Thompson could make his NRL debut this week after being named in Canterbury’s extended squad to take on South Sydney.

The England international is available for selection after being in quarantine for a fortnight following his move from St Helens.

He has now linked up with his new team-mates at Belmore and free to be selected.

Thompson hasn’t been named in the 17-man squad but the Bulldogs say they are considering him for selection and will make a call later this week, with Canterbury playing on Sunday.

He is regarded as one of the world’s best props following his performances for St Helens and won the Harry Sunderland trophy as Saints defeated Salford in last year’s Grand Final.