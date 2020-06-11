Luke Thompson ‘days away’ from Canterbury move

Luke Thompson appears to have played his last game for St Helens with a move to Canterbury days away.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Bulldogs are closing in on an immediate move for the England forward, who could fly down under as soon as next week.

The report claims the Bulldogs, who Thompson has already signed for ahead of 2021, will pay a transfer fee to secure his services for the rest of the year.

Thompson has spent his entire professional career with Saints and has emerged as one of the world’s best forward.

His departure would come as a blow to Kristian Woolf, with Thompson winning the Harry Sunderland trophy in Saints’ Grand Final victory over Salford last year.