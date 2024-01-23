MAGIC WEEKEND could return to Newcastle or a new venue for Super League 2025.

That’s according to Managing Director of RL Commercial, Rhodri Jones, who has explained why St James’ Park was out of bounds in 2024 and why rugby league’s showpiece event has moved to Elland Road.

That being said, Magic Weekend has invoked a plethora of interest with conversations taking place with almost ten different venues before Elland Road was chosen.

“Potentially it could return to Newcastle. It was circumstances and dates this year as I’ve said previously. Our preference was to stay in Newcastle but we couldn’t make that work,” Jones told League Express.

“We spoke to the market and Elland Road was the preferred option out of that. We will give Elland Road its opportunity this year but never say never that it will go back to Newcastle.

“We spoke to the market, we spoke to probably eight, maybe even as many as ten just to inquire in the first instance.

“Magic Weekend is pretty unique, it’s not just one which a lot of stadia are used to. When we suggest three games in one day or six over a weekend, it’s a very different proposition so never say never.

“We know Magic Weekend is a popular event, people like going as it has shown over the years in Newcastle so I’m confident this year’s Magic will be good.

“It will feel different as it’s a bit closer to home for the majority of people but we have a real opportunity at Elland Road and I’m hopeful we will grab that.”

