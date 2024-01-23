Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano finds new club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano has found a new club following his exit from the Super League side at the end of the 2023 season.

Tetevano suffered a stroke whilst in training with Leeds back in May last year and had surgery in June, but was released by Leeds to make way for Canberra Raiders halfback Matt Frawley.

Former New Zealand international Tetevano made 47 appearances for the Rhinos in three seasons and scored three tries.

But now he is set to put pen to paper on a deal with the Wyong Roos of the Central Coast Division Rugby League.

“He’s agreed to terms and we’ve lodged official paperwork for a transfer from Leeds,” Wyong’s captain-coach Mitch Williams told the Newcastle Herald.

“So I’m 99 percent sure he’ll be with us, but there’s still a few things getting cleared up.

“He should be wearing green and gold next year, but I try not to get too far ahead of myself with these types of signings.”

New Zealand-born Tetevano started his NRL career at the Newcastle Knights, making 29 appearances between 2011 and 2014 before making the move to the Sydney Roosters.

There, the 33-year-old made 74 appearances before moving on to the Penrith Panthers for 2019 and then Leeds in 2020 where he became a marquee signing for the Rhinos.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.