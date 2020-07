Magic Weekend has officially been cancelled but will take place in 2021.

As expected, Super League confirmed this year’s event wouldn’t take place due to Covid-19 but revealed next year’s event would take place in Newcastle on the weekend of May 29th/30th.

The event was due to return to Newcastle this year having been staged in Liverpool the year before.

Super League confirmed fans who had bought a ticket for this year’s event were entitled to a refund or credit note.