Makinson referred to tribunal as NINE players charged by Match Review Panel

With just four Super League games this weekend, you’d have expected the number of charges to be relatively low, right? Well, that’s not the case as nine players from six separate clubs have been charged by the RFL’s Match Review Panel

Four of these were warnings – Warrington’s Blake Austin and Leeds’ Luke Gale were warned for their sin-bin offences, while Grant Millington (Castleford) and Matty Lees (Saints) were given zero matches for Grade A Dangerous Contact.

Three players were handed two-match suspensions for Grade C offences. Reece Lyne (Wakefield) was issued a dangerous contact charge, while Sam Moa (Catalans) and Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warrington) were handed suspensions for their high tackles.

Sam Moa’s namesake teammate Sam Tomkins will also miss Catalans’ next match after being charged with a Grade A trip.

Concerningly, Saints’ Tommy Makinson was listed for a Grade F charge of ‘other contrary behaviour’, with a decision set to be made by the tribunal later this week.