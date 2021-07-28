Malta RL domestic competition has resumed

Malta’s three club domestic competition has resumed, as a precursor to national team selection for Euro D, which will see the Knights play in Bodrum, Turkey in October.

Ikħal (Blue Knights) defeated Iswed (Black Knights) 24-22 at the Marsa Sports Complex, Malta XIII skipper Mark Camilleri with two tries as his side came back from 18-4 down in 35 degree heat.

Ahmar Red Knights are the third team in the competition.

David Axisa, general manager of Malta Rugby League commented: “It is fantastic to be back playing, and to start off with such a high quality game was highly encouraging and gratifying for all who have been involved in keeping the sport running. New Malta head coach Roderick Attard and his local staff were highly impressed with the standard they saw.

“Brothers George and James Widdop impressed for Black Knights and Origin Locals prop Justin Farrugia put in a terrific performance, whilst for the Blue Knights former Malta international Shan Francois Hussain looked excellent and Dubai-based Malta international Christian Briffa, who had only just returned here, was in fine form – the talent pool here is expanding.”

The national trials will continue this Friday at Marsa and athletes of any sporting discipline are invited to attend.

This is the year of the Rugby League World Cup