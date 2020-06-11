Manly comeback compounds Brisbane misery

Two penalties from Reuben Garrick proved the difference as Manly Sea Eagles came from 18-0 down to pile more misery on Brisbane Broncos.

Brisbane, who had suffered two heavy losses in succession, built up a huge lead in the first half but Manly dominated possession and the try scoring in the second half to steal the two points and take the game 20-18.

The Broncos’ right edge was on fire from the start. Coates took a high ball, laid it down for Kotoni Staggs who kicked ahead for the first try after six minutes. Then Coates got a try for himself off Anthony Milford’s high kick ten minutes later.

Brisbane continued to dominate and scored their third try of the game through Darius Boyd on the left. The centre thought he’d scored again five minutes before half-time but the play was called back due to obstruction.

That allowed Manly to go up the other end of the field and notch their first try through debutant Tevita Funa with three minutes of the first half to play.

The Sea Eagles continued their momentum in the second half. Daly Cherry-Evans snuck through for their second try after only four minutes. Then Moses Suli went over for a try which brought Manly back to within two points.

Garrick’s two penalties in the final 15 minutes turned Manly’s two-point deficit into victory.

Sea Eagles: T Trbojevic, Garrick, Parker, Suli, Funa, Walker, Cherry-Evans, Taupau, Levi, Paseka, Thompson, Waddell, J Trbojevic; Interchanges: Fonua-Blake, Croker, Keppie, Gosiewski

Tries: Funa, Cherry-Evans, Suli; Goals: Garrick 4

Broncos: Isaako, Coates, Staggs, Boyd, Farnworth, Milford, Croft, Lodge, Paix, Haas, Oates, Ofahengaue, Carrigan; Interchanges: Niu, Te’o, Kennedy, Flegler

Tries: Staggs, Coates, Boyd; Goals: Isaako 3

