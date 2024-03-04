Marc Sneyd explains love for wet conditions after masterclass in Salford Red Devils win

MARC SNEYD admitted how much he enjoys playing in the wet after his awesome display helped Salford overcome Hull KR on Saturday.

The veteran halfback played a soggy Salford Community Stadium pitch to perfection to lead the Red Devils to a second successive home win.

He said his eyes lit up as soon as he went out to warm up.

“You won’t hear many say they like it, but I came out to kick before the game and I was laughing. I enjoy it,” he said of the conditions.

“It makes life so much easier. You can put a bit more weight on every kick because it’s not running.

“You can have a lot more fun kicking the ball in this sort of weather. Fullbacks and wingers can’t (have fun), but as a kicker I can.”

His coach, Paul Rowley, called Sneyd “the best player on the field” and explained why he is currently enjoying his rugby so much.

“He understands how much we value him and listen to him and give him empowerment,” said Rowley.

“He’s not a stubborn person, he listens to what we say and follows the instructions that he’s given, but he has a big input.

“He’s as comfortable on the back field as he is at Wembley. Marc just likes playing rugby. He’s enjoying himself.

“He’s a kid playing in the street. You can see it. That’s why he doesn’t feel pressure.”

Salford have surpassed the expectations of many this season with their first three performances, coming close to victory at Leeds before beating Castleford and Hull KR.

Things don’t get any easier with a trip to St Helens coming this Friday, then a home tie with Wigan in the following round.

“The games are coming thick and fast. We’ve got all the big hitters coming,” added Rowley.

“We’ve just had a big hitter in Hull KR. That’s a fantastic scalp for us. We played a good team and came away with two points. I’m very proud of the efforts.”

