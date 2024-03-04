Council insist Halifax Panthers’ home will not be sold as Shay uncertainty continues

HALIFAX have been urged to “take responsibility for their own future” as uncertainty over the ownership of their home ground The Shay continues.

Currently it’s with Calderdale Council, who have both the Panthers and FC Halifax Town as tenants.

But councillors have now approved a budget which commits to remove the cash-strapped authority from running the 10,400-capacity stadium, saving £161,000 a year from 2025-26.

The Labour-controlled council need to find savings of £18 million over three years.

Cabinet member for public services and communities Jenny Lynn insists the venue, home to the Rugby League club since they sold their own ground Thrum Hall in 1998, is not being sold off.

“This is not about making a quick buck,” she said.

“This is about us having discussions with both clubs who use The Shay with a view to seeing what can be arrived at for them to take responsibility for their own future in order to alleviate revenue cuts to this council.”

However some within the council are sceptical.

Conservative group budget proposals, rejected by a majority of councillors, would have kept the authority’s role in operating The Shay.

Councillor Felicity Issott said: “The title ‘disposal of Shay’ – which is what this budget item is named – might be part of the problem because it sure sounds like trying to sell off The Shay.

“I cannot support a budget which sells off an asset that has a positive impact on so many lives in Calderdale.”

Football has been played at The Shay since 1921, and it was redeveloped from the 1990s onwards.

The Panthers, who have pledged to pull out all the stops to make sure they and FC Halifax Town remain at the ground, face amateurs York Acorn in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup there on Sunday.

