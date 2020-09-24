Mark Flanagan confirms retirement

Salford forward Mark Flanagan has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old told Sky Sports he will hang up the boots at the end of the current campaign after a 12-year career.

Starting with Wigan in 2009, he moved to the NRL with Wests Tigers and spent two years in the NRL before returning to Super League with St Helens.

With the Saints he won the Grand Final in 2014 before making the move to Salford in 2016, reaching the Grand Final in 2019.

“I’ve been speaking with the club the last few weeks and decided to call time on my career at the end of the season,” he said.

“Although my heart wants to carry on my head says it’s probably time with the persistent injuries I’ve got.

“Great to finish on a high with Salford and potentially win some silverware but content with the career I’ve had, the and the friends I’ve made and the memories I’ve had.

“It’s been a long career and probably surpassed all my wildest dreams. It’s just that time now I think.”