Mark Percival set for ‘several months’ out with shoulder injury

St Helens have received another injury blow after revealing Mark Percival is set for several months out with a shoulder injury.

The centre is understood to be facing three to four months on the sidelines after scans revealed the extent of the injury sustained in Friday’s defeat to Warrington.

He will now undergo surgery and miss a large chunk of the season.

The likes of James Roby and Lachlan Coote remain injured though Saints are hopeful that Tommy Makinson, Alex Walmsley, Morgan Knowles and Kyle Amor could all return for Sunday’s clash with Hull FC.

Percival signed a new five-year deal with the club this week.