Marshall takes heart from Salford’s Cup showing

Coach Richard Marshall wants Salford to build on their Challenge Cup mauling of Widnes by claiming their first Super League scalp of 2021 away to Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

But the Red Devils chief, whose side scored twelve tries in winning 68-4 at home to their Championship opponents, having chalked up only ten points in their two league games to date, says they will have to improve their defence.

“From an offensive point of view, I thought we ironed out a few of our issues from the last few weeks,” said Marshall, who watched ten different players, including debutants Morgan Escaré and Matt Costello, touch down.

“But defensively, we probably didn’t. We conceded before half-time again, which we’re not happy about.

“But we scored some wonderful points, having not scored many tries in the last couple of Super League rounds, although it was against a Championship team.

“You’ve still got to score, you’ve still got to make breaks, you’ve still got to offload.

“We bombed a few as well if I’m being hypercritical. I thought we were loose in the first half. We went and chased the points, instead of building pressure and being a little more patient.

“We knew we’d get a couple of opportunities, but in terms of having the guile and the foresight to get tackled and then get the opposition on the next one, we didn’t get that balance right in the first half.

“In the second half, we did, and as a result of that, we scored points.”

Salford will have experienced halfback Kevin Brown available after a one-match suspension for tripping during the 35-4 defeat by Hull.

But England international back Dan Sarginson (ribs) and New Zealand international forward Elijah Taylor (shoulder) are injury concerns.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.