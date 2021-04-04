Marshall’s focus on discipline

Richard Marshall says better discipline holds the key to Salford Red Devils claiming a first win of the campaign.

A 35-4 defeat by Hull, which followed the 29-6 opening-night setback against St Helens, left the Red Devils looking up at their rivals from Super League’s basement position.

Salford weren’t helped by Ryan Lannon’s first-half yellow card for a late tackle on Marc Sneyd.

“It was a bit harsh,” said Marshall.

“If we had gone in at 8-0 (rather than 14-0), it might have been different. We didn’t manage the end of the first half very well.

“There were some moments where we made it a contest, but not enough.

“In different areas, our lack of discipline has cost us. We need to look at that because it left us under pressure.”

Marshall is keeping tabs on the fitness of fullback Dan Sarginson and loose-forward Elijah Taylor.

Sarginson took a blow to the ribs, coming off the field after 43 minutes.

“Dan got quite a substantial knock, so we will have to look at that,” said Marshall.

New Zealand international Taylor, freshly signed from Wests Tigers, picked up a shoulder injury.

Despite looking uncomfortable for much of his time on the pitch in the second half of Saturday’s game, Taylor made 64 tackles in total, with Marshall no doubt hoping that he hasn’t suffered a major injury.

Meanwhile Salford forward Danny Addy missed the Hull match with a hip problem.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.