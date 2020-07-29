Match Officials confirmed for Super League’s return

The Rugby Football League have confirmed the match officials for Super League’s two restart round matches.

Ben Thaler will take charge of the first match between St Helens and Catalans, with James Child on video referee duty. Liam Moore and Mark Craven will be on the sidelines as touch judges and, if required, Scott Mikalauskas will be the reserve referee.

Robert Hicks, who refereed both major finals in 2018, will be in the middle for Leeds’ fixture with Huddersfield, with Tony Martin and Jack Smith being the touch judges. Chris Kendall and Marcus Griffiths will be the video and reserve referees respectively.

Both matches will take place behind closed doors on Sunday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with season ticket holders able to stream their club’s game on OurLeague.

It’ll be a new experience for the officials, with scrums removed and the six-again rule, which has been successful in the NRL, being introduced alongside other new adjustments.