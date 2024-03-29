Matt Peet responds to Wigan Warriors’ defeat to St Helens and gives verdict on Liam Byrne red card

WIGAN WARRIORS went down 12-4 to St Helens this afternoon at the Totally Wicked Stadium in one of the best games of the Super League season so far.

Wigan were leading 4-2 up until the last minutes when Liam Byrne was sent off for a high tackle on Saints’ Mark Percival, who was unable to return after failing his Head Injury Assessment.

However, two late tries from Tommy Makinson and Konrad Hurrell handed Saints the victory but Wigan boss Matt Peet praised Paul Wellens’ side as well as giving his view on Byrne’s red card.

“They are a good team and it was a good game. Obviously we need to learn lessons which we will do but I’m happy with the direction we are travelling in,” Peet said live on Sky Sports.

“There are obvious fixes with discipline. I see the fairness in Liam Byrne’s red card. There are certain tackles where you know they will get looked at again.

“The referees are under a lot of pressure and I could have seen it yellow or red.

“I think it was two good teams going at it. I don’t think it had a massive impact. Obviously it puts us under pressure but Saints were worthy winners.”

It was Wigan’s first defeat in 15 Super League games.

