Player ratings as St Helens overcome 12-man Wigan Warriors in brilliant Super League win

ST HELENS took home a remarkable 12-4 win over 12-man Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium this afternoon.

Saints had by far the better opportunities in the first-half, with the home side camping down at the Wigan end for most of the opening forty minutes.

As it was, Paul Wellens’ side took the chance to go for goal when they received a penalty on 24 minutes. Mark Percival registered his 1,000th Super League point with the boot to make it 2-0.

Things threatened to boil over just before the half-hour, with Wigan’s Tyler Dupree getting sinbinned for leading with the forearm into the face of Matty Lees.

That being said, Saints couldn’t take advantage of the extra man as Wellens’ men led just 2-0 at half-time.

The first try was finally scored on 55 minutes – and what an incredible piece of skill it was! Bevan French got the ball on the last tackle, kicking round two defenders before somehow grounding the ball before it went dead. Harry Smith’s conversion, however, hit the post as Wigan led 4-2.

But, the Warriors were cut down to 12 men once more just after the hour, Liam Byrne seeing red after hitting Mark Percival – who had to leave the field for a HIA – round the head.

And this time Saints exploited the extra man, Lewis Dodd kicking to the corner for Tommy Makinson to leap like a salmon with eight minutes to go. Jonny Lomax, however, couldn’t convert as the hosts led 6-4 in the final stages.

The victory was complete in the last minute as Konrad Hurrell crashed his way over from short range to break Wigan hearts and end the Warriors’ 15-match winning run. Lomax converted to make sure of victory at 12-4.

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby – 8

2 Tommy Makinson – 8

23 Konrad Hurrell – 6

4 Mark Percival – 7

5 Jon Bennison – 8

6 Jonny Lomax – 7

7 Lewis Dodd – 7

8 Alex Walmsley – 9

9 Daryl Clark – 7

10 Matty Lees – 8

19 Matt Whitley – 7

16 Curtis Sironen – 7

13 Morgan Knowles – 8

Substitutes

11 Sione Mata’utia – 9

12 Joe Batchelor – 5

14 Moses Mbye – 6

18 Jake Wingfield – 6

Tries: Makinson (72), Hurrell (78)

Goals: Percival 1/1, Lomax 1/2

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field – 6

2 Abbas Miski – 7

3 Adam Keighran – 6

4 Jake Wardle – 6

5 Liam Marshall – 6

6 Bevan French – 7

7 Harry Smith – 7

10 Liam Byrne – 2

9 Brad O’Neill – 7

16 Luke Thompson – 7

11 Willie Isa – 5

12 Liam Farrell – 6

13 Kaide Ellis – 5

Substitutes

15 Patrick Mago – 5

17 Kruise Leeming – 5

19 Tyler Dupree – 2

21 Junior Nsemba

Tries: French (56)

Goals: Smith 0/1

Sinbin: Dupree (29) – leading with the forearm

Red card: Byrne (62) – high tackle

Half-time: 2-0

Referee: Chris Kendall

Score sequence: 2-0; 2-4, 6-4

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.