McCullough joins Newcastle Knights

Newcastle Knights have signed Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough after his release from the Queensland club.

With the Knights’ main hooker for 2020, Jayden Brailey, recruited from Cronulla Sharks, suffering an ACL injury in March, Newcastle have moved to secure the experienced star from north of the state border.

McCullough played 260 games for the Broncos after making his NRL debut for Brisbane as an 18-year-old.

“We are in a position thanks to good governance from Alex McKinnon to have a top 30 spot available to secure someone of Andrew McCullough’s calibre,” Adam O’Brien, Knights Head Coach, said in a statement.

“We have faith in the depth of our roster but also recognise that promising talent Chris Randall is on the start of his journey having joined the team as a train and trial player late last year.

“Connor Watson is another exceptional player who can fill the role at nine but given his versatility it’s important for the make-up of the team to keep him in his current explosive role.

“Taking a holistic approach to the team, the recruitment of Andrew McCullough gives us valuable experience at the highest level.”

Meanwhile for the Broncos, it means the departure of one of their all-time great servants.

“We wish Andrew and Carlie all the best in what will be a new and exciting opportunity for them,” Broncos CEO Paul White said.

“He has been a favourite son of the Broncos for a long period of time and has always been so well respected by his fellow players and staff.

“It is a sad day for the Broncos to see him depart Brisbane, but he will always be welcome back here at the club.”