McGuire’s new role at Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers CEO Paul Lakin has announced that the club’s Super League legend Danny McGuire is to take up a coaching role as assistant to head coach Tony Smith.

After hanging up his boots following the 2019 season, McGuire took up an off-field role with the club as Head of Recruitment. Rovers’ former number 7 will maintain his recruitment role alongside his new position.

“I can’t wait. I was doing some coaching with the Academy and Scholars and I absolutely loved it. Once you’ve been in that environment on the field and then step away from it to an office I missed it, I felt like I’ve got something coaching wise to give back,” said McGuire.

“We’ve got some really good young lads. If you look at the spine that we could have for the next five years plus – Jez Litten, Will Dagger, Rowan Milnes, Mikey Lewis – then you throw in the experience with Adam Quinlan, Matt Parcell and others, it really excites me.

“I’m going to do the recruitment alongside Paul (Lakin) the new CEO, and Tony (Smith). I’ve still got loads to give there, I’m still going to give all I can to help with the Academy as well.

“It’s been a really tough year but players have all been brilliant in the way they have handled the circumstances. Some of the performances have been disappointing at times, they will tell you that as well. It’s been a difficult year that everyone is happy to put to bed and start again.

“We want to improve, we don’t want to be languishing at the wrong end of the league. The standards need to improve and hopefully I can help with that in regard to the coaching side of working with the players.”