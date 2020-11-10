McNamara confident Catalans will deliver on Friday

Steve McNamara believes Catalans are ready to produce their best performance against Leeds on Friday.

The Dragons face the Rhinos in a do-or-die showdown in week 1 of the play-offs.

Catalans have lost home advantage and the game will instead be played at Warrington, though McNamara insists that doesn’t bother his side and he has confidence they will deliver the goods against the Challenge Cup winners.

“It is what it is. We’re disappointed because we feel it could be done (playing in France), there are no reasons for it not to be done but we respect the decision they’ve made, so we’ll get on with it.

“It’s not an issue, it’s not a problem and we have a great game to look forward to. As we’ve said all along, if we get told to do something for the right reasons, we’ll go and do it.

“I know we’ll play well this weekend, I know we’ll play really well this weekend. I can sense it within the group and the players.

“I know this group well, I know when they’re ready to play well, and they will.”

McNamara also endorsed a continuation of the six-team play-off structure implemented by Super League for the current campaign.

“A 12-team competition means you six teams that have been successful and won over 50% of their games and 50% that haven’t.

“I love that Hull FC didn’t have a great start but now they’ve found form and it’s designed that the team with the best form at the end wins it, not necessarily the best at the start. I think six is best, I know reasons we went to five, but I think six is the right balance and give teams a chance who have suffered heartache to compete and it rewards those at the top as well.”