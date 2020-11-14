McNamara delighted with Sam Tomkins’ involvements

Catalans’ first play-off fixture in over six years was a massive success for the club, who have had to overcome a number of controversies regarding travel under ever-changing restrictions, fixtures, an inconsistent stream of coverage available France, and, of course, the pandemic.

All the while, changes aplenty were being implemented to ensure Super League could formally finish the season before November 30th, the date where players’ contracts expire.

Despite their lack of recent game time, with just three games in six weeks, Steve McNamara trusted his side to perform and was pleased with the overall outcome.

“I knew we were ready to play. I knew we were ready to start. I think the decision to go straight to a top six play-offs gave everybody, including players, coaches and media, some clarity because everyone knew the direction that the competition was heading in,” he said.

Full-back Sam Tomkins has impressed throughout the course of the two-part season and controlled the game throughout last night.

McNamara continued: “He’s experienced. He’s been involved in those games and understands the big moments in those games. He nailed three in the first half”