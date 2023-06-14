Melbourne Storm playmaker Jayden Nikorima hunted by Super League clubs

MELBOURNE STORM halfback Jayden Nikorima is being hunted by Super League clubs.

League Express understands that the 26-year-old, who has made just one appearance for the Storm since joining the club ahead of the 2022 NRL season, is on the radar of top northern hemisphere sides.

The 5’9 playmaker, who can also play hooker, has made a total of eight NRL appearances since debuting for the Sydney Roosters back in 2016.

With the Roosters, Nikorima made seven appearances, leaving the Chooks for Melbourne in 2022.

There, however, the 26-year-old has found chances limited, being behind the likes of Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant.

That lack of game time could convince Nikorima to swap the NRL for Super League as clubs circle.

Those clubs who could well be in need of a halfback include Leeds Rhinos – with both Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer out of contract at the end of 2023 – as well as potentially Catalans Dragons with Mitchell Pearce linked with a move back to Australia.

Jayden is the younger brother of The Dolphins halfback, Kodi Nikorima.