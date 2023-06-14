Super League clubs on alert as NINE players could leave top flight side

SUPER LEAGUE and NRL clubs have been put on red alert with as many as nine players potentially leaving a top flight side at the end of the 2023 season.

That club is the Sydney Roosters, with The Mole at the Wide World of Sports reporting that: “centre Billy Smith, utilities Connor Watson and Drew Hutchison, hooker Jake Turpin, winger Jaxson Paulo, prop Matt Lodge and recently-signed ex-Eel Nathan Brown are all off contract and playing for their futures.

“Half Sam Walker and utility back Paul Momirovski are under contract for next year but are out of favour and may also be shopped around as the Roosters undergo a massive transformation in a bid to regain their status as an elite club.”

Looking at those players, the likes of Smith, Watson, Hutchison, Turpin, Paulo and Momirovski would perhaps be the most likely to consider a switch to Super League as northern hemisphere clubs look to rebuild their squads for 2024 and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Roosters have already undergone a coaching change with assistant Jason Ryles being shown the exit door after talking to other clubs as Joseph Suaalii signs with the Australian Rugby Union for 2025 and Fletcher Baker leaves for the Brisbane Broncos.

It’s a period of change for the Chooks – and it could come at the perfect time for Super League clubs.