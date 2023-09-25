Melbourne Storm powerhouse prop Tariq Sims set for Super League move

MELBOURNE STORM powerhouse prop Tariq Sims is set to move to Super League.

The 33-year-old, whose Melbourne side went down in the NRL semi-final eliminators to Penrith Panthers at the weekend, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Now, Catalan Media has reported that Sims is heading to Super League, tweeting: “News bubbling down under that 33-year-old Fiji international prop Tariq Sims has turned down an extension at Melbourne Storm in favour of a two-year-plus deal at Catalan Dragons.”

News bubbling down under that 33-year-old Fiji international prop Tariq Sims has turned down an extension at Melbourne Storm in favour of a two-year-plus deal at Catalan Dragons.

❤️💛🐉 pic.twitter.com/dN4QJCpQN4 — Catalan Media 🇨🇵 (@catalanmedia) September 23, 2023

A Super League deal would only come to fruition, though, if Storm cannot fit Sims in their salary cap for 2024.

According to News Corp in Australia, Melbourne have told Sims they are keen for him to remain at the club, but they will need to play the waiting game to fit him into their top 30 with the Fijian international expected to take a pay cut.

The 33-year-old, however, now looks destined to move to the south of France.

Catalans have lost quota players such as Tyrone May, Adam Keighran and Mitchell Pearce for 2024 whilst Matt Whitley is heading back to the UK.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.