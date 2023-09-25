Salford Red Devils announce another exit from Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced another exit from the Super League club ahead of the 2024 season.

25-year-old Matt Costello progressed through the ranks at St Helens before joining the Red Devils ahead of the 2021 season, but he will now leave at the end of the season

Costello has since gone on to make 24 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring nine tries. He has also enjoyed loan spells at both Newcastle Thunder and Barrow Raiders during his time at the club.

Speaking on his time with the Red Devils, Costello has said: “I have made great memories – with some great friends – playing for Salford and threw 100% in every time I wore a red shirt.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the staff members and players that I have worked with during my time at the club, for making it an enjoyable place to come to work every day.

“And to the fans, for making two stands sound like four on game days.”

Director of Rugby and Operations at Salford, Ian Blease, has said: “Matty is a fantastic person; it has been a pleasure to work alongside him and he has been a great asset to the playing roster over the last few years.

“I want to wish him all the best in his future ventures and say a big thank you for all his efforts in a Salford Red Devils jersey.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.