Melbourne Storm talent scout casts eye over Super League

The talent scout at NRL giants Melbourne Storm has been casting his eye on Super League talent during a visit to the UK.

Paul Bunn, who is also the club’s recruitment manager for the Storm, has been in the country for several weeks and attended numerous games.

He was in the stands as Salford lost to Huddersfield a fortnight ago while he was also spotted at Hull Kingston Rovers’ game with the Giants.

It’s believed that he attended other games during his time in the country, keeping tabs on some of the country’s top talent.

The success of John Bateman and Ryan Sutton at Canberra last year has seen several NRL clubs take a more vested interest in Super League, with more clubs expected to follow Canberra’s lead in looking to recruit British talent in the future.

It remains a mystery as to who the Storm have their eyes on, or if the trip was more an opportunity to identify potential targets for 2021 and beyond.

However, his trip to the UK is a clear indication that Storm are keeping their eyes on Super League this year.