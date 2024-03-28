Memories of infamous 2004 Good Friday fire up St Helens’ Matt Whitley for his first derby

THIS Good Friday brings the 20th anniversary of one of the most famous Easter games of all.

Think St Helens versus Wigan and one of the iconic images is the battle – quite literally – between the sides at the former’s old ground, Knowsley Road, in 2004.

The game finished in a draw but it is the flashpoints – particularly the 26-man brawl in the closing stages – which have lived long in the memory.

Matt Whitley was in the stands as an eight-year-old Saints fan that day, and says he has “lost count” of the number of derbies he has been to in total.

But the backrower will be experiencing it as a player for the very first time this week with his boyhood club.

“I was a season-ticket holder and I liked to travel to Wigan for the Good Friday game if it was at Wigan, so I’ve been to a few,” he told League Express.

“The game that sticks out to me is the 21-21 at Knowsley Road, the one with the massive scrap towards the end of the game. That’s always stuck with me.

“The derby speaks for itself. It attracts a lot of fans and neutrals love watching it, two of the best teams going up against each other.

“I’m really looking forward to it and can’t wait to get going.

“It’s a sell-out, and it has been for a few weeks now. Seeing the Saints fan and the atmosphere they’ll build towards the game, it’s going to be electric.”

Whitley has enjoyed a strong start to life at the Totally Wicked Stadium after joining in the off-season from Catalans, starting all six games in league and cup and scoring three tries.

He last played Wigan in last year’s Grand Final, when his final appearance for the Dragons ended in Old Trafford defeat, and he knows what to expect from Super League’s last remaining unbeaten side.

“Wigan are a quality side,” added Whitley.

“They’ve shown that last year and shown that at the start of this year, beating Penrith in the World Club Challenge and the way they’ve started the league.

“They’re a great side and we’ve got to be on it to turn them over.”

Alongside the blockbuster clash at St Helens (kick-off 3pm), Good Friday also sees rivalries renewed in Hull as Hull KR host Hull FC (12.30pm).

What Super League are again billing as ‘Rivals Round’ begins the previous night (Thursday) when Leeds travel to Castleford (8pm).

On Saturday, in-form Warrington host Catalans (3pm) in a repeat of a round-one clash edged by the Dragons, before Salford and Leigh do battle (5.30pm)

The only game on Easter Sunday sees Huddersfield make the trip to London (3pm).

