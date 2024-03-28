The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Super League rivals round

WARRINGTON have undoubtedly made a good start under Sam Burgess, and top the Super League table as we go into the Easter programme.

That said, Wigan have a game in hand on them, and the Wire have played three of the strugglers in Hull FC, Castleford and London.

Let’s not forget Warrington won all their first eight games last season before things took a bit of a turn.

There’s no way Sam will be getting ahead of himself, or let anyone else at the club do that, and it’s going to be really interesting to see how things go from here.

Next up is a really interesting clash with Catalans who, along with Warrington, Wigan and St Helens, are one of four teams on eight points.

Warrington will be seeking revenge for that 16-10 opening-round defeat by the Dragons in Perpignan, but I think the French visitors will have the edge and win by seven points.

Saints versus Wigan is a traditional and very attractive Easter meeting, and provides a chance for Paul Wellens and his side to show that Matt Peet and his men are going to have to really fight for the right to retain their title.

I reckon this one will be tight, but Wigan are the real deal and will win by ten.

Fifth-placed Hull KR host FC in the second derby of the season, and while I remember the Black and Whites last year responding to a 40-0 home defeat at the hands of their rivals by going to Craven Park and winning 16-6, I can’t see a repeat with the way things are at the moment. Rovers by 24.

I think the biggest winning margin of round six will come at Wheldon Road, with Castleford tormented once again and sixth-placed Leeds victorious by 28, while basement boys London will go down by 18 at home to Huddersfield.

Salford’s home meeting with Leigh should provide plenty of entertainment and tries, with a ten-point triumph for the Red Devils on the cards.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.