Mike Cooper makes immediate move from Warrington Wolves to Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors have signed England international Mike Cooper with immediate effect from Super League rivals Warrington Wolves.

The 33-year-old prop had already agreed to move to the DW Stadium at the end of the season following the expiry of his Warrington contract.

But he has now left the Wolves, where he has spent 14 years as a first-teamer across two spells having come through their junior ranks, mid-season.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind but I’m here now and I just want to get started and put my best foot forward,” said Cooper, who has also played for St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL.

“It’s a proud club with huge history and proven success and I want to be a part of that. Hopefully I can add to what we’ve already got here.

“Wigan have a history of playing a certain way – playing with a load of intent and that suits me.”

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski added: “Once it became clear to Mike that he was not part of Warrington’s plans for the remainder of the year, we seized the opportunity to strengthen our squad at a key point in the season.

“With eight games to go before the play-offs begin, we get a guy with bags of experience who is hungry for success. We look forward to him getting started and is available for selection immediately.”