Super League Round 19: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Wigan Warriors 60-0 Hull FC

Who else? Scoring seven tries is no easy feat and some of Bevan French’s tries had to be scored and were not just walkovers.

3 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

St Helens 25-0 Huddersfield Giants

At a time when Huddersfield threatened to get on top, Agnatius Paasi entered the fray and went on a wrecking-ball mission!

3 pts – Agnatius Paasi (St Helens)

2 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

1 pt – Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

Castleford Tigers 35-22 Warrington Wolves

Castleford hooker Paul McShane was instrumental in several of his side’s scores, kicked an important 40/20, and held the Tigers together when Warrington staged their rally.

3 pts – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Toulouse Olympique 20-6 Leeds Rhinos

Tony Gigot took total control of the game, on the back of a solid pack performance and great combinations with his halfback partner Corey Norman, with the Toulouse captain dictating every move in the match.

3 pts – Tony Gigot (Toulouse Olympique)

2 pts – Lambert Belmas (Toulouse Olympique)

1 pt – Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique)

Hull Kingston Rovers 15-10 Wakefield Trinity

The returning Ethan Ryan’s speed, guile and kicking game caused Wakefield problems time after time.

3 pts – Ethan Ryan (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2 pts – Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers)

1 pt – David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

Salford Red Devils 32-6 Catalans Dragons

Brodie Croft was a threat whenever he took on the Catalans’ defence.

3 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

