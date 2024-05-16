Mikey Lewis sends ominous ‘improvement’ warning to Super League rivals as he explains how he copes with the limelight and opposition fans’ taunts

HULL KR star Mikey Lewis has sent out an ominous warning to the rest of Super League that he can still improve.

The livewire halfback, who made his England debut in the three-match Test Series against Tonga towards the back end of 2023, has become one of the Robins’ most potent strike weapons.

With the ability to create something out of nothing and spark life into his side at any time, Lewis continues to earn rave reviews.

However, the 22-year-old isn’t getting carried away and believes he can improve in a number of areas.

“There are still things I want to improve every week. There is always something different that comes up in review on a Monday,” Lewis told League Express.

“It’s been a good start to the season but I need to improve whether it’s attack or defence. Even the good things that I do well, I still want to improve on them such as goal kicking, kicking in general as well as the leadership role.”

Known for his feisty nature on the field, the pressure on Lewis is almost palpable. So how does Lewis cope with being in the limelight most games?

“I don’t really think about the limelight. At first it did get to me but you’ve got to keep level-headed because it can turn so fast on you,” Lewis continued.

“It’s about keeping two feet firmly on the floor, working hard and then naturally it will come. I’ve got to make sure I’m not putting that extra pressure on myself.

“I know what opposition fans are trying to do but you can’t let it affect you. In the past, it probably has but I’ve matured now and it goes in one ear and out the other.”

Lewis will no doubt be in the firing line once more at the weekend as Rovers prepare to take on Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

