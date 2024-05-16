Super League-linked Jack De Belin breaks silence on future

SUPER-LEAGUE linked Jack De Belin has broken his silence on his future.

Rugby League Live had linked De Belin, who currently plays for the St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL, with a move to the northern hemisphere with his contract running out at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The 33-year-old has become one of the Dragons’ most consistent players in recent years after debuting for the club way back in 2011.

Since then, the Papua New Guinea international has become a one-club man, registering over 200 appearances for St George in 13 years.

But, De Belin considers that his future may belong away from the Dragons.

“That’s the thing I’ve got to weigh up as well now,” de Belin said.

“But at the same time, footy careers are a short thing and you’ve got to cash in and make the most of it while you can. It is a lot, it’s a massive move.

“If the club wants you, they’ll do what they can to keep you.

“At the end of the day, it is a business. I’ve seen some of my best mates come and go. It is heartbreaking at the time but it’s a business”.

At 33, however, it remains to be seen which Super League sides would be interested.

