Milner extends Castleford stay

CASTLEFORD’S long-serving forward Adam Milner has agreed a new contract to the end of 2023.

The 29-year-old England international came through the Tigers development system to make his Super League debut in 2010 and has topped 250 appearances for his only club.

He had a testimonial match against Hull KR in March.

“To remain a one-club man is a proud moment for myself and to get another two years at this fantastic club is something I hold really highly,” he said.

Milner featured in the 2017 Grand Final loss to Leeds and this year’s Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens.

He made three England appearances in 2018, two of them during the home Test series success against New Zealand.

Lee Radford, who will replace Daryl Powell as Castleford coach next season, said: “Adam has been a stalwart, a really important piece of the jigsaw. He is ingrained in the club by coming through the ranks.

“It was a terrific achievement for him to reach 250 top-flight games, and hopefully he’s got plenty left in him as well.”

