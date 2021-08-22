Milner looking forward to working under Radford

Long-serving forward Adam Miner has hailed outgoing coach Daryl Powell as he looks forward to working under incoming coach Lee Radford at Castleford.

The 29-year-old England international, who made his Tigers debut in 2010, when Terry Matterson was at the helm, has signed a new contract to the end of 2023.

Wakefield-born Milner came through the Castleford development system and has topped 250 appearances.

He had a testimonial match against Hull KR in March and was out of contract this year, but Radford is more than happy with his retention.

“Adam has been a stalwart, a really important piece of the jigsaw. He is ingrained in the club and hopefully has plenty left in him,” said the former Hull coach.

Milner said of the upcoming coaching change: “It excites me. Lee will bring new, fresh ideas in. I’m looking forward to it.

“But I’m thankful for what Daryl has done for me. He has taken my game to the next level.

“It’s not always been plain sailing. We’ve had our battles, but there are not many coaches who can get the ultimate best out of your rugby career, which he has done with me.”

Milner featured in the 2017 Grand Final loss to Leeds and this year’s Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens.

And in 2018, he made three England appearances, two of them during the home Test series success against New Zealand.

“I got to represent my country, which Daryl had a massive helping hand in,” added Milner.

Powell said: “Adam has been a great servant to the club. Anyone who makes it to a testimonial has done an awesome job. I’m really pleased for both him and the club that he’ll be staying longer.”

Castleford will have Warrington’s versatile back Jake Mamo, Hull winger Bureta Faraimo and Wakefield loose-forward Joe Westerman on board next season, with Leeds centre or second rower Alex Sutcliffe also being linked.

Fullback Niall Evalds, versatile Jordan Turner and forwards George Griffin, Nathan Massey, Paul McShane and Daniel Smith have all recently agreed contract extensions. Tyla Hepi is tipped to follow suit.

