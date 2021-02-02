Mitchell and Marshall selected for All Stars game

Latrell Mitchell will make his return to action after a lengthy injury for the Indigenous All Stars, when they face the Maori All Stars on 20 February at the Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

Mitchell will take the fullback sport in a strong Indigenous lineup in a 20-man squad that included selection picks by fans, with one notable selection being Gold Coast captain Jamal Fogerty at scrum-half.

The Maori All Stars are missing the injured Kalyn Ponga at fullback, but Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Canberra Raiders is a strong replacement.

Benji Marshall is selected in the Maori All Stars 20-man squad for the first time.

INDIGENOUS ALL STARS: 1 Latrell Mitchell, 2 Blake Ferguson, 3 Jack Wighton, 4 Jesse Ramien, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Reuben Cotter, 10 Josh Kerr, 11 David Fifita, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Tyrone Peachey, 14 Alex Johnston, 15 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 16 Cade Cust, 17 Chris Smith, 18 Tyrell Fuimaono, 19 Josh Curren, 20 Brian Kelly,

MAORI ALL STARS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Joseph Manu, 4 Dylan Walker, 5 Reimis Smith, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Brandon Smith, 10 James Fisher-Harris, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Kenneath Bromwich, 13 Joseph Tapine, 14 Jeremy Marshall-King, 15 Kevin Proctor, 16 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 17 Jordan Riki, 18 Patrick Herbert, 19 Bailey Simonsson, 20 Benji Marshall, ,