Moore to referee Cup Final

Liam Moore has been named as the man in the middle for the Challenge Cup Final.

It will be his first major final and he will become one of the youngest officials in the final’s history at the age of 25.

Tom Grant and Jack Smith will be the touch judges, Ben Thaler has been appointed video referee, and Chris Kendall will be reserve referee, with Cameron Worsley the reserve touch judge.

Tony Brown will be the match commissioner, Liam Rush will be the standby match official, and Aileen Mills will make further history, as the first female timekeeper at a Challenge Cup Final.

Dave Rotheram, the RFL’s Chief On-Field Officer, said: “Congratulations to Liam Moore for being appointed to referee his first Challenge Cup Final, and to all the other officials who have been appointed for Wembley.

“It was not an easy decision, given the high quality of performance by our officials in what has been an especially difficult season.

“Liam deserves this opportunity for the consistency he has shown since the restart of the season in August.

“After Chris Kendall’s appointment for the Betfred Super League Grand Final and international fixtures last autumn, it is encouraging to have a growing pool of officials who are pushing for recognition in the game’s showpiece occasions.”

